Power off Galaxy Note 7 immediately, Samsung Malaysia tells pre-order owners

KUALA LUMPUR: Samsung Malaysia Electronics (SME) Sdn Bhd urges all pre-order owners of its Galaxy Note 7 to power off their devices immediately.

SME in a statement yesterday said option of refund or exchange to the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge will be made available for the owners, provided that they return their current Galaxy Note 7 accordingly.

“The pre-order owners can expect to be contacted from Oct 13 onwards by Samsung Customer Service, related mobile network operators or participating retail partners respectively on the details of the refund or exchange programme,” it said. Customers can contact Samsung Malaysia Careline at 1-800-88-7799 for further enquiries.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported that Samsung Electronics Co (Samsung) suspended the global sales of its Galaxy Note 7 phablet on Tuesday, weeks after it resumed sales following an unprecedented replacement programme.

Samsung said in a statement posted on its website that it has decided to stop global sales and replacements of its Galaxy Note 7 after consulting with the state-run Korean Agency for Technology and Standards and related authorities.

Earlier this week, Samsung suspended production of the Galaxy Note 7 amid a series of media reports that some of its replacements have caught fire.

The South Korean tech giant announced the global recall of the controversial handset in early September due to reports of some handsets catching fire while charging.

The device first went on sale on Aug 19. — Bernama