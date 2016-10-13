Raising funds for charity through ballet

KUCHING: The LayNa Ballet Academy and its ballerinas will stage a three-night charity ballet performance entitled

‘December Bloom’ to raise funds for the Kidney Association of Sarawak (KAS) and Sarawak Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA).

The two-hour performance at Auditorium Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce at Batu Lintang Teachers’ College starts at 7pm on Dec 2, 3 and 4.

Proceeds from the sales of tickets will be donated to both charitable bodies with a bigger portion going to the Kidney Association of Sarawak.

KAS is seeking help to provide financial aid for hardcore poor patients while SSPCA is a charitable body that provides shelter for stray animals, and prevents cruelty to animals.

The Academy is taking the opportunity to encourage young students to get involved with charity events to demonstrate their technique and skills, including in artistry and musicality.

Performance provide learning experience in stage performance; cultivate interest in dance; enhance self-esteem, stage discipline, team spirit and technical achievement through training in ballet.

The highlight of the evening will be a full length ballet ‘Anastasia’ choreographed by the Academy’s principal LayNa Chan.

The story is taken from the American animated epic musical film based on the true story of lost Russian Princess Anastasia during the Romanov Empire in the 1910s.

The programme for the evening includes extracts from the famous classical Ballet such as ‘Don Quixote’, ‘Giselle’ and ‘La Corsair’.

There will also be collaboration and experimental work by a few students such as ‘Broken Dolls’, ‘Forever Tainted’, ‘Come Back Home’, ‘Flash Lights’ and many more.

A total of 10 young student choreographers have put up as many as 14 impressive choreographic compositions to showcase various personalities and styles for the audience to explore the grace, strength and humour of traditional and modern ballet dance.

The coming performance is a result of many months of hard work by students and staff of the Academy including Iris Liew, Kong Ying Ying, Connie Sim and Kong Ying Fang.

Staff and senior students do voluntary work that range from choreographing the dances, designing and making of props and headdresses to the sewing of costumes and many more responsibilities.

Tickets for the performance are priced at RM30, RM50 and RM100.

Interested members of the public can call 016-8886506, 016-8701613 or 012-8830833 to make enquiries.