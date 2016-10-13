Rep to table audit report on Water Dept projects at PAC meeting

KOTA KINABALU: Pakatan Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sabah lawmaker Dr. Roland Chia, who also is the sole opposition member in the Public Audit Committee (PAC) Sabah, has indicated that he intends to table the report on the Auditing of Infrastructure Projects undertaken by the Water Department since 2010 at the PAC’s forthcoming meeting.

Dr Chia, who is Inanam assemblyman, yesterday said he would be submitting this to PAC Sabah chairman Datuk Ahmad Bujang, who is also the Sindumin assemblyman.

He said he was recently notified by the State Assembly that the PAC meeting for October 17 and 18 had been rescheduled for October 27 and 28.

With this postponement, he believed the State Audit Department will have ample time to gather information specifically on the infrastructure projects worth RM3.3 billion under the Sabah Water Department dating back as far as 2010.

He said there was no doubt that the Sabah State Audit Committee had audited the Water Department on privatisation of water supply in 2002, 2003 and 2005 and also the auditing of management of non-revenue water for 2005, 2006 and 2011.

“Nevertheless, the recent exposure on graft involving the Water Department by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) should be viewed seriously as it involves the tax payers’ money.

“Thus it warrants another round of auditing of the specific infrastructure projects that were worth RM3.3 billion,” said Dr Chia in a statement.

He said he is making this call after receiving feedback from his constituents and friends expressing their disgust at knowing that hundreds of millions of ringgit had allegedly been siphoned off from the RM3.3 billion allocations for infrastructure projects under the Water Department.

He said, towards this end, many water infrastructure projects to improve water production and supply in Sabah were not implemented properly.

“Here, we have villagers yet to receive government treated water supply for the last 53 years since independence. For the record, more than 70 percent of rural villages in Inanam, Menggatal nd Telipok are still relying on gravity water from the mountains which are untreated and poses danger of being infested by excretion of animals which can result in disease like Leptospirosis that could lead to death.”