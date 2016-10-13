Sabah Fisheries Department willing to develop Tagal system in Sarawak — Director

KUCHING: The Sabah Fisheries Department is willing to assist the Sarawak Agriculture Department to develop the Tagal system in Sarawak.

“We are ready to share information, experience and expertise to develop the project in Sarawak,” said Sabah Fisheries Department director, Dr Ahemad Sade while receiving a delegation from the Sarawak Agriculture Department and Tagang system committee members at his office in Kota Kinabalu recently.

The Tagal system is a unique way of conserving nature by banning fishing at certain times or in certain zones. In Sarawak, it is known as the Tagang system.

Dr Ahemad said the success of the Tagal system in Sabah has provided lucrative income to several villages.

A total of 531 villages involving 221 rivers have joined the Tagal system which has become among the important tourism products of Sabah.

Meanwhile, Sabah Fisheries Department deputy director, Godfrey Kissey said several villages had made revenue of between RM30,000 and RM50,000 per year from the Tagal system.

“The Tagal system has become a tourism product and contributed to a more efficient environmental management, economic and social development of the community.

“The revenue is not derived from the sale of fish but from entrance fees collected from tourists who come to observe the fish,” he said while briefing the delegation from the Sarawak Agriculture Department.

The revenue is also derived from fees charged on those who want to swim in the river and also from the sale of food and beverages to tourists. — Bernama