Sabah sailors make clean sweep at regatta

SANDAKAN: The oldest regatta in Malaysia, the 63rd edition of the Borneo Interport Regatta, was successfully held here last weekend.

“This regatta which is the oldest in Malaysia, in my opinion, is one of the most successful events in Sandakan this year,” Sabah Sailing Association (SAILA) technical adviser and Chief Umpire Leonard Chin said during the closing ceremony at the Sandakan Yacht Club.

Leonard congratulated the Sandakan Yacht Club (SYC) for having done a good job in organizing the regatta.

The last regatta held in Sandakan was more than 40 years ago.

He also thanked the Royal Malaysian Navy and Marine Police for providing their assets in ensuring the safety of sailors during the regatta.

“The Borneo Interport Regatta has been traditionally participated by sailing clubs and associations from Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei Darussalam since 1954.

“However, I hope we will invite sailing clubs from East Kalimantan for this event in the future,” Leonard said.

Nearly 60 sailors and officials from SAILA, Kinabalu Yacht Club, Royal Malaysian Navy Yacht Club Kota Kinabalu (NYCKK) and SYC took part in the regatta held at the sea fronting SYC last weekend.

SAILA dominated the two-day regatta, making a clean sweep of the three sailing events.

The umpire team was led by Leonard and assisted by former Sabah Sukan Malaysia sailor Mabel Lim.

In his speech, SYC commodore Richard Lim commended the organizing team led by SYC rear commodore James Leong for successfully organizing the regatta.

Lim also thanked Sabah Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Haji Tawfiq Datuk Seri Haji Abu Bakar Titingan, sponsors, Royal Malaysian Navy, Royal Malaysian Marine Police and all the participating teams.

The Borneo Interport Regatta 2016 ended with the Hales Trophy won by SAILA, followed by KYC and NYCKK in second and third places respectively.

For the Dusty Millar Trophy, SAILA ranked first followed by NYCKK and SYC. In the Borneo Optimisit Regatta Trophy, SAILA came in first, followed by KYC and SYC in second and third places respectively.

The Sandakan Darts Trophy and Sandakan Optimist Darts Trophy were won by SYC and KYC respectively.