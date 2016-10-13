Shell sells equity interest in Sabah contract

KOTA KINABALU: Shell has reached an agreement with SEA Hibiscus Sdn Bhd, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd, for the sale of its 50 per cent equity interest in the 2011 North Sabah EOR Production Sharing Contract (PSC) in Malaysia for US$25 million (excluding post completion adjustments and reimbursements to Shell).

Currently, Sabah Shell Petroleum Company (25 per cent) is the operator, partnering with Shell Sabah Selatan (25 per cent) and Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (50 per cent) in the said PSC, which encompasses the Labuan Crude Oil Terminal (LCOT), and the fields of St Joseph, South Furious, SF30 and Barton, all located offshore Sabah. Total oil production (on a 100 per cent PSC basis) averaged 18 kilobarrels (kbbls) per day in 2015.

A statement from Shell yesterday said the transaction is expected to complete in 2017, subject to obtaining Petronas and partner approval. With the completion, SEA Hibiscus will have a 50 per cent equity stake and operatorship of the PSC and its assets.

This transaction is part of Shell’s review of its upstream portfolio, to focus on acreage positions that hold or can reach the scale required by Shell.

Malaysia continues to be an important country for Shell. Shell’s Sabah portfolio contributes significantly to Malaysia’s economy through deep-water projects like Gumusut-Kakap and Malikai.