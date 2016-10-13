SK Nanga Yong has a road to Kapit now

KAPIT: SK Nanga Yong is now connected to the Kapit-Song junction by a 2.4km dirt road.

Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said this is the first stage of the RM240,000 project.

“All these years, they had to travel by boat from Kapit along Batang Rajang and now they’re connected by the road to Kapit,” he said during a recent site inspection.

“Hopefully next year there will be more allocation to do upgrading to this road. Now we’ve finished it as a dirt road first, then of course some gravel at some places. The allocation at the moment is just enough to do this initial work, but later once we’ve more allocation, we’ll upgrade it.”

Nanta also checked on cement roads to Rumah Pasang and Rumah Kayan Nyelang, as well as site levelling work for the new 14-door Rumah Austin Runggai.

Among those accompanying him were Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat, Song District Officer Jackyln August and Kapit District Officer Elvis Didit.