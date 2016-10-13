‘Skuad Sayang a channel to help the poor’

MIRI: ‘Skuad Sayang’ is a way to help the government to be near to the people, to see their problems and try to assist them in any way.

Besides that, it is also a channel to disseminate information to the people on the various aid and assistance schemes provided by the government.

Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah stated this when launching ‘Skuad Sayang’ in Mulu yesterday.

“We care for the people, and that is why we need to extend our responsibility to reach out to more people in need. This is not a one-off welfare assistance. We work in all seasons.

“Also through the squad, members could be the bridge between the people and the government agencies involved in providing services to the people” she said.

In her speech, Fatimah urged poor people to register with ‘E-Kasih’ to enable the government to assist them in any way it can.

“E-Kasih’ is the national poverty databank for our ministry to identify individuals in need of help, and for us to monitor the effectiveness of the assistance received.

“Data collected for ‘E-Kasih’ programme is used to measure poverty levels in the state for its poverty eradication programmes,” she added.

Fatimah expressed her gratitude to Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Mulu Women section and Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala for their contribution and assistance in the setting up of the ‘Skuad Sayang’ in Mulu. Earlier on, Gerawat in his speech thanked Fatimah and women leadership of PBB for bringing ‘Skuad Sayang’ to Mulu area.

“I am absolutely convinced that ‘Skuad Sayang’ is an excellent and effective network for fellow assemblymen like myself to work with.

“For this reason I am very happy that the women section of PBB Mulu has formed ‘Skuad Sayang’ Mulu and it is launched today by none other than the person who formed and now heads and leads ‘Skuad Sayang’, that is Datuk Fatimah herself,” he added.

Gerawat announced a grant of RM10,000 for ‘Skuad Sayang’ Mulu for its activities this year.

Fatimah and Gerawat later received a donation of RM15,000 and computers from Agrobank Sarawak regional manager Mohd Jamani Madoria for SK Bario, whose classroom block was razed by fire last month.