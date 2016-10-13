SME spending on security products to hit RM340 mln

KUALA LUMPUR: Spending on security products by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) this year is expected to hit RM340 million and grow to RM500 million by 2017, according to F-Secure Corporation.

This is expected to yield greater productivity and operational efficiencies, said chief executive officer, Samu Konttinen.

He also said the European-based company’s business model in Malaysia is one that can be efficiently applied by SMEs, who are the country’s economic backbone.

“We work closely with local resellers and distributors in selling our products here. Government departments in Malaysia are also familiar with F-Secure products,” he told a media conference yesterday.

Konttinen said last year F-Secure launched its protection service for businesses, whereby the cloud-based platform offered companies the edge they required to be more productive, while being cost-efficient.

He also said the Malaysian market is ripe for the company’s full portfolio of on-premise solutions for banks and insurance companies.

Meanwhile, being established in Malaysia for almost 10 years, F-Secure has made Malaysia its cybersecurity hub in the Asia region.

“Aside from obvious advantages such as an investment friendly-government, we have found Malaysia ideal for the holistic approach.

“In addition to the pool of existing local talent, F-Secure partners Malaysian institutions of higher learning, as well as various government agencies such as the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation to ensure the ongoing development of a viable local talent pool,” Konttinen said.

From one employee to 200 hundred today, F-Secure’s security engineers track and analyse threats on a daily basis, to prevent cybercriminals from making use of viruses and malware for profit.

Once any new threat is detected, these engineers immediately craft and issue new patches which are deployed to customers globally. — Bernama