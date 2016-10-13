SMK Tung Hua winner of School Gallery contest

SIBU: SMK Tung Hua has achieved another success by winning the second edition of the State-level School Gallery competition.

Chairman of Malaysia History Association (MHA), Sarawak branch Datu Putit Matzen presented the award to the principal Ling Chai Ping at a simple ceremony held in the school yesterday morning.

“This must be a joyous occasion and my congratulations to the school for winning the award. Continue to work hard and improve in order to defend the title,” he added.

Putit said keeping tabs on the historical developments of the school could help bring back valuable memories and guidance.

“History may be a dry subject but it is a compulsory subject, hence signifying its importance in the school’s education sector,” he added.

As one of its annual activities, Putit said MHA would hold an inaugural essay-writing competition on any historical topics for the students.

‘The topics is open and the students can write on any historical happenings in Sarawak, be it on education, agriculture or economy. But the essay must be based on the development of Sarawak.”

The closing date for submission is December this year.

Putit also wanted the school to organise a history quiz contest for next year’s edition.

Earlier, in her brief speech, Ling expressed her gratitude to MHA for picking the school as the winner this year.

Twelve schools from throughout the state took part in the competition. The other schools were SMK Batu Lintang, SMK Santubong, SMK St Theresa, SMK St Mary all from Kuching, SMK Bako in Kota Samarahan, SMK Serian, SMK Bahasa Malaysia (BM) Saratok, SMK Agama Saratok and SMK Spaoh in Betong

Ling said the school, which started in 1922, had a rich history to glorify in the gallery, which she dubbed as the Tung Hua Hall of Fame.

She said the gallery had rich artefacts of the school history dating back to the early years.

“History is important to us because it is a subject for us to learn all the good historical values,” she said.