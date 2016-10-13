Sri Aman Polyclinic clarifies issues purportedly affecting the clinic

KUCHING: Sri Aman Polyclinic yesterday clarified that village clinics in the interior still depended on generators for electricity.

The power supply at these clinics is normally on from 5pm to 11pm daily. It will also be turned on when the situation warrants it, said the polyclinic yesterday to clarify a report quoting Minister of Local Government Prof Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian as saying “… the polyclinic has only electricity supply from 5pm to 11pm.”

On the Johor-born doctor wishing to be transferred home as she could not stand the poor power supply, the polyclinic said the doctor actually treasured her working experience in the rural area and would love to apply the knowledge gained in the peninsula.

In the recent report, Dr Sim was quoted as saying the doctor had “… promised to highlight the issue once she get posted back to her hometown.”

Dr Sim, who is also Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) president and Batu Kawa assemblyman, was quoted to have said all these at the Sarawak Hear Introductory event here last Oct 2. He conceded it was an uphill task for clinics in the state to catch up with those in other states without getting back the state’s rights as inked in the Malaysia Agreement 1963.