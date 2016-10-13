STIDC inks agreement on ePermit licence with DNeX

MIRI: Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) yesterday signed an ePermit licence agreement with Dagang Net Technologies (DNeX) which enables permits from relevant agencies to be applied and approved online within four hours.

This seven module system will strengthen service delivery on export and import applications which could be accessed round the clock by STIDC clients as information could be processed real time online, making it the best among any permit or licensing agencies in Malaysia.

Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Trade and Investment, said it was also the first agency in the state to embark on online permit processing and approval system.

STIDC signed the agreement with DNeX wholly-owned subsidiary company Dagang Net Technologies Sdn Bhd, which grants it a licence to use the e-Permit application solely for internal use, thus enabling customised and dynamic ePemit application.

This would enable STIDC as a permit-issuing agency authorised by Royal Malaysian Customs Department to improve on efficiency and transparency of application and approval process for permits by the timber industry in the state.

ePermit, one of the six services under the National Single Window (NSW) for trade facilitation, enables permits from relevant permit-issuing agencies to be applied and approved online.

STIDC was represented by general manager Datu Sarudu Hoklai and deputy general manager Hashim Bojet while DNeX by its executive deputy chairman Datuk Samsul Husin and CEO of Dagang Net, Wan Ahamad Syatibi Wan Abdul Manan.

The signing coincided with the official opening ceremony of STIDC Northern Regional Office at Marina Square in Miri yesterday which Awang Tengah officiated.

Earlier on, Sarudu in his speech said the new building was in a strategic location with ample space for a more conducive work environment in line with the growth the northern office manned by just six persons in 1981 to over 80 staff presently.

A furniture gallery would be opened on the ground floor while the first floor and second floors would be allocated for STIDC subsidiary companies, including Harwood Timber Sdn Bhd while the fourth and fifth floors would be for its regional office.

The sixth floor penthouse with a panoramic view to complement the conference room and training facilities could be rented out for short courses to generate revenue.

On the agreement signing, he said many development modules were tailored to ensure that operations and implementation of ePermit system fit the industry’s needs and complied with the regulations of the custom authorities.

With this system in place, he looked forward to a more effective and efficient import and export procedure in the timber industry.

Also present at the function were Assistant Minister of Industrial Development (Trade and Promotions) Datuk Julaihi Nawawi, Ministry of Resource Planning and Environment permanent secretary Datu Sudarsono Osman and STIDC directors.