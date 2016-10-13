Students, lecturers promote Sarawak and Sabah ethnic music in Paris

The group performs at a French brasserie in the 1st Arrondissement of Paris. Performance at Asia Voyage’s main travel retail outlet at Rue Dante in the 5th Arrondissement of Paris. Hamsiah (right) presents a memento to Datuk Ibrahim Abdullah.

KUCHING: Seven students and lecturers led by Hamsiah Abdullah Masni from Tun Abdul Razak Institute of Teacher’ Institute (IPGKTAR),

Kota Samarahan recently went on a trip to Paris to promote the ethnic music of Sarawak and Sabah.

According to a press release from the college, during the cultural promotion tour, Tourism Malaysia organised a musical cocktail evening with the group at a French brasserie in the 1st Arrondissement of Paris.

This outreach programme was attended by Malaysian Ambassador to France, Datuk Ibrahim Abdullah.

Perwakilan Paris, an association of ambassors’ wives, hosted a tea reception for the group of Malaysians, which was also attended by wives of ambassadors and local French guests.

The group performed at Asia Voyage’s main travel retail outlet at Rue Dante in the 5th Arrondissement of Paris.

They produced music from the sape, somponton, bamboo marimba, percussion and accordion as well as performed the Orang Ulu and Sumazau dances.

Members of the group comprised the institute’s principal Hamsiah Abdullah Masni, Adibah Ismail, Abdul Latiff Poli, Brandon Daby, Sharon Usun, Nur Syahirah Naruddin and Ronail Julius Gidong.