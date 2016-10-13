Sungai Passin folk in dire need of infrastructure

SIBU: Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi’s visit to Sungai Passin in Matu District last week brought cheer to the residents of six longhouses with a total of 180 doors who have been struggling with the lack of basic infrastructure.

Sungai Passin community leader Penghulu Enggan Salleh thanked their elected representative Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad for bringing Nanta to personally see the difficulties faced by the residents.

“Life in Sungai Passin is difficult, not because we do not have food to eat but because we do not have electricity, treated water and road connectivity.

“New and old longhouse chiefs and penghulus from this area always requested for infrastructure every time they were asked what they wish for Sungai Passin,” he said when met during Nanta’s walkabout recently.

Present at the function were Safiee, Matu District Officer Abdul Samat and political secretaries to the chief minister Maurice Giri and Romeo Christopher Tegong.

On the lack of road connectivity, Enggan related how Sungai Passin residents had to fork out a big sum of money to travel to the Matu District Office just to pay the RM4 yearly assessment rate (cukai pintu) when they were still required to do so.

He said a one-way express boat ticket from Sungai Passin to Sibu cost RM20.

From Sibu, they then had to take another express boat ride to Daro costing RM20.

“From Daro to Matu, we have to rent van which is sometimes priced as high as RM100 per person.

“The last express boat from Sibu to Sungai Passin is at 1pm daily. If we miss the boat, we have to spend more money on accommodation to stay overnight in Sibu,” he said.

He also said that they had been depending on rain and rivers as water sources as well as generator sets for electricity.

He added infiltration of salt water made it more difficult for residents to obtain fresh water especially during the dry season.

Most of the longhouse residents there make a living by fishing for river prawns.

Meanwhile, Nanta in his speech later gave his assurance that the government would assist and give priority to the people’s needs in Sungai Passin.

He also hoped Safiee would submit more requests for development projects in Daro to his ministry next year.