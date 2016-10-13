Thai king’s health ‘unstable’ as he battles infection

BANGKOK: The health of Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej is “still unstable”, the palace said late Wednesday, adding that the 88-year-old was on a ventilator in hospital and battling a new infection.

“Blood tests show he has an infection and his liver is working irregularly. The doctors have given him antibiotics and have corrected acid levels in his blood, placing him on a ventilator together with CRRT (Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy),” the Royal Household Bureau said in a new statement.

“His illness overall is still unstable,” the statement added. -AFP