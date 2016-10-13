Latest News World 

Thai king’s health ‘unstable’ as he battles infection

Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, 88, is the world's longest-reigning monarch and beloved by many in the country -AFP photo

Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, 88, is the world’s longest-reigning monarch and beloved by many in the country -AFP photo

BANGKOK: The health of Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej is “still unstable”, the palace said late Wednesday, adding that the 88-year-old was on a ventilator in hospital and battling a new infection.

“Blood tests show he has an infection and his liver is working irregularly. The doctors have given him antibiotics and have corrected acid levels in his blood, placing him on a ventilator together with CRRT (Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy),” the Royal Household Bureau said in a new statement.

“His illness overall is still unstable,” the statement added. -AFP

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of