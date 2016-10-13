‘To cure sometimes, to relieve often, to comfort always’

Halina Hasbi Paing Jawi from Lubok Kachong, Engkilili, shares his achievement with his father, Jawi Biji, and mother, Galing Ngalai. Hilmi (right) presents the award to Tang. With them is Ellam. Family members and friends came in droves to witness the achievements of their loved ones.

KUCHING: Malaysia’s healthcare system, recognised internationally for its quality, must be continually enhanced through careful planning to face ever-changing challenges.

Deputy Health minister Dato Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya said the Healthcare Transformation Plan 2015-2020 aimed to do that to help the people lead productive lives.

“The objective of the plan can be achieved through a healthcare service that emphasises effective and efficient encouragement, prevention, treatment and rehabilitation, with focus on the underprivileged community,” he said at the Health Ministry Training Institute Convocation 2016 for Sarawak Zone at Unimas campus here yesterday.

Minister of Local Government Prof Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, the Health Ministry’s Training Management Department secretary Ellam Endin Nom, state Health Department director Dr Jamilah Hashim and Allied Health Science College Kuching director Sharifah Necolas were among those present.

Hilmi urged all allied health science personnel to continue pursuing professional development to stay competent in their work.

“Remember these words, ‘To cure sometimes, to relieve often, and to comfort always’.”

He said those graduates who were absorbed into public service would be posted to areas near their hometowns because they understood the needs of their communities better.

A total of 1,272 graduates from four training colleges earned their advanced diploma, diploma and certificate in courses such as Nursing, Medical Assistant, Medical Laboratory Technology, Environmental Health, Community Nurse, Public Health Assistant, Mid-Wifery, Intensive Care, and Perioperative Care.

Seventeen received Excellent Academic Achievement Awards.

Tang Chin Kiong, 22, from Bintangor, who obtained her Diploma in Nursing, was delighted to receive the award as it had always been her ambition to become a nurse.

“I am now attached to Permai Hospital in Johor. I do hope to work nearer to home, but for now, I just want to gain more exposure, experience and knowledge through practical and real work for a few years.”

On getting an undergraduate degree, Tang said she would grab the opportunity it there was one.

Another recipient, Patricia Jalley James Dana, 28, from Nanga Tada, Kanowit, who also earned her Diploma in Nursing, shared it had always been her dream to help the sick and ill.

“I am always passionate about helping and caring for sick people. That is why I chose to become a nurse. I am very happy to receive this award.”

Patricia, who is married with one child, is currently posted at 1Malaysia Clinic in Teku, Sibu. Before this, she served as a community nurse at Sibu Hospital for three years.

Paing Jawi, 23, from Lubok Kachong, Engkilili, was thankful to his parents for their sacrifices that enabled him to pursue higher education and be successful today.

“My parents are farmers, and they make just enough for the family,” he said, adding that he was the eldest of three siblings.

On being a male nurse, Paing, who is now with Kuala Lumpur Hospital, said it was awkward at first, but he had overcome the challenges and hoped to serve better.

Mukah lass Halina Hasbi, 26, who obtained her Advanced Diploma in Mid-Wifery, said the hardest challenge was convincing patients to follow the advice of doctors.

Halina has been working at the Health Clinic for Mothers and Children in Kidurong, Bintulu, for four years now.

“No extraordinary happenings so far, except difficulties in convincing expecting mothers and mothers to listen and follow doctor’s advice: many of them are high-risk mothers,” said Halina.

“Then there’s the delay or neglect in getting vaccination done.

“Many parents probably don’t realise the urgency and importance of having their child vaccinated for optimum health.”