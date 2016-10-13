Two arrested for shoplifting

SIBU: A 15-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man were arrested by security guards for shoplifting in a hypermarket yesterday and were immediately handed over to the police.

The duo had struggled with the guard to resist arrest prompting him (guard) to call his colleagues to help.

After putting down the duo, the guards found a T-shirt priced nearly RM200 in the bag of one of them.

The hypermarket confirmed the duo had not paid for it when they left.

In the 1pm incident, a shop assistant noticed that a T-shirt on display was missing.

She suspected the two persons who were in the department had stolen it and called a guard.

When the guard failed to arrest them, he called for reinforcement.

After their arrest, the hypermarket confirmed from the CCTV images that the duo had committed the crime.

The shop assistant said she had noticed the duo loitering in the premises for several days.

The hypermarket will go through their CCTV clips these past few days to determine whether the duo had also committed other thefts in the premises earlier.