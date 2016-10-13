United Sabah Alliance launch next month

KOTA KINABALU: The alliance of Sabah local parties, Gabungan Sabah, will launch its charter next month as it prepares for the coming general election.

Gabungan chairman Datuk Mohd Noor Mansoor disclosed this in a statement yesterday after the 15th meeting of the Gabungan Council.

“This charter launch on Nov 20 in Kota Kinabalu follows the party congresses of Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) on Oct 16 and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) on Oct 23 this month. Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR)has already held its convention earlier.

“After the charter launch, several youth camps will be organised to forge strong teams of campaigners consisting of the three member parties in Keningau, Ranau and Kota Kinabalu.

“Grassroots campaigns will be held far and wide at the constituencies that are likely to be contested by Gabungan Sabah,” explained Mohd Noor who is a respected elder in Sabah politics.

Gabungan Sabah was formed in March 2015 consisting of local parties STAR, SAPP and PCS together with NGOs like the APS (Angkatan Perubahan Sabah), UBF (United Borneo Front), Sunduvan Sabah and MOSIK (Momogun Movement For Self Determination).

“The inaugural Sabah Day on Aug 31 in 2015 held in Kundasang was its first joint event followed by the meaningful Sept 16 Batu Sumpah ceremony and ceremah at Keningau.

“These two iconic events were repeated this year with greater success and the involvement of more and more NGOs. Gabungan Sabah has since participated in several meaningful events like the Black Sunday protests, Sabah ICs campaign and the June 6 Memorial organised by NGOs,” said Mohd Noor.

“Over the last one year, Gabungan Sabah has successfully drawn up a single vision and mission and the core struggles of the alliance which form the basis of its joint manifesto for the coming elections”.

“On its relationship with other local parties, Gabungan Sabah reiterates its earlier announcement (on July 19 2016 after its 12th Council Meeting) to invite the co-operation of other local parties like the one to be headed by Datuk Shafie Apdal. We also invite the co-operation of the party to be led by Datuk Seri Panglima Lajim Ukin. In any case, Gabungan Sabah will respect the choice of these new parties whether to join Gabungan Sabah or not but we hope that the new local parties can see the reality in forging a one-to-one fight against the Barisan Nasional and Malaya parties,” he said.