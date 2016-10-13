Warriors make their case for a hockey field

MIRI: Warrior Hockey Club here continue to fly high with two resounding victories in the Sarawak Hockey League last weekend.

They trounced Sarawak Energy Berhad 5-1 with goals from Mohd Izzat Afifi Mahmud (2), Patrick Ningkan (2) and Azlan Kamel.

In their second match, Mohd Izzat contributed four as the Warriors hit six goals while Airforce Flystick HC replied with three.

The Miri players have been training on concrete grounds in various schools, refusing to be let down by the lack of facilities.

“Even though we do not have a proper hockey facility to train in Miri, our players are always very hard working and in full spirit.

“With the many achievements that our Miri players have achieved, we really hope the government provide us with a proper hockey field soon,” coach Rudy Naziri said, expressing an age-old lament of the Miri hockey fraternity.