6,000-strong crowd expected at Women’s Day celebration

KUCHING: A crowd of 6,000 is expected to turn up for the state-level Women’s Day 2016 to be celebrated at the State Indoor Stadium on Nov 5.

Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah said the event would be graced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

“This year’s state level Women Day 2016 celebration will be themed ‘Sarawak Women in Education: Shaping Mind, Body and Spirit’,” Fatimah told a press conference at Wisma Wanita Jln Sultan Tengah, Petra Jaya here yesterday.

Earlier, she chaired the celebration main committee meeting, also attended by Department of Family and Women director Noriah Ahmad.

She pointed out that among the important components of the celebration is the launch of a book entitled ‘Sarawak Women in Education: Shaping Mind, Body and Spirit’ that features 42 personalities from various fields.

Six awards – the Datuk Patinggi Laila Taib Award being the highest – will be presented to exemplary women.

There will be a Chief Minister’s Award to acknowledge the role of women in social activities and leadership. Winners will walk away with cash prizes and certificates.

Sixty booths selling food and drinks will be set up besides health screening and pap-smear conducted by National Population and Family Development Board.

Appreciation night will be held on Oct 31 together with 42 personalities, and a leadership seminar for women on Nov 4.