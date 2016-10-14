AHE to represent Malaysia at Italy fair

Photo shows a meeting between Andy (second left) and Jamie (left) with some owners of the largest granite quarry in Tarn during the fair. As one of the leading natural stone suppliers in the country, AHE Group was honoured as the only stone company selected to represent Malaysia as an official trade delegate at the recent Marmomacc 2016 at Verona, Italy.

KUCHING: As one of the leading natural stone suppliers in the country, Kuching-born AHE Group was honoured as the only stone company selected to represent Malaysia as an official trade delegate at the recent Marmomacc 2016 at Verona, Italy.

Representing AHE Group was group chairman, Andy Kho Kak Hee, accompanied by one of the company’s directors, Jamie Kho.

On this experience, Kho said, “MARMOMACC 2016 was an excellent opportunity for AHE Group to meet like-minded industry partners from all around the world.

“Like us, they are highly progressive, always looking to present the most innovative designs to the clients.

“I believe that with these new networks, AHE Group is in an exceptional position to continue to bring the name of Sarawak and Malaysia to more international construction projects.”

At the trade fair, they participated actively in the various convention meetings and workshops, forging new business ties and friendships with new potential international partners.

One of the meeting agenda includes AHE Group’s proposed investment in premium stone quarries in Greece, Norway, Turkey and Italy.

AHE has played a part in local projects as well, including Sarawak Energy Bhd Headquarter, exclusive development projects (semi-detached houses, bungalows, hotels), and Penang City Hall refurbishment, etc.

Its current on-going projects includes an 18-storey New Hotel at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman (Kuching), and Tower project nearby Twin Tower (Kuala Lumpur).