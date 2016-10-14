‘Anjung Kasih’ initiative well-received

SIBU: The ‘Anjung Kasih’ initiative at the Sibu Hospital has been receiving positive comments from family members of outstation patients undergoing treatment at the hospital.

An administrative assistant at a private company in Bintulu, Noriza Mahamin, said she was satisfied with the facilities available at Anjung Kasih.

“It provides comfortable accommodation and most importantly it offers free stay especially for those who have nowhere to stay when they are accompanying or visiting their sick family members seeking treatment at the hospital.

“Not all can afford to rent a hotel or budget inn,” she said.

Noriza arrived here on Tuesday to help her sister look after her brother in-law who was referred from Mukah Hospital to Sibu Hospital for suspected lymphoma cancer.

Being located within the hospital compound, Anjung Kasih makes it more convenient for family members to visit their sick ones at the hospital, she said, adding this is especially so when a patient’s condition worsens and doctors may need to see family members from time to time.

Abang Mohamad Norhafizan Abang Mazlan from Kabong concurred with Noriza.

The teenager has been staying at Anjung Kasih for a month with his mother to accompany his ailing grandfather.

“The facilities are okay. The staff are friendly and very helpful too,” he said.

According to Sibu Hospital assistant director Wong Siong Siang, the Anjung Kasih at Sibu Hospital is an initiative under the National Welfare Foundation to provide free accommodation to outstation patients and their family members.

He said it began operation in early 2014 and it has 19 twin bed rooms, two chemotherapy patient rooms and two longhouse style rooms.

From January to July this year, a total of 11,349 people had used the rooms.

Meanwhile, Wong said Sibu Hospital will hold its ‘Open Day’ on Oct 15 from 9am to 1pm.

The activities planned, he said, include visits to wards and specialist clinics, emergency response demonstration by the Accident and Emergency Department and blood donation.

“We will also promote Anjung Kasih so more people know about this facility,” he said.

Among the objectives of the event, he added, is to let the public know of services and facilities available at the hospital.