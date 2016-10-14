ASEAN celebrities impressed with Sabah beauty

KOTA KINABALU: Given their massive fan following and social platform, top actors, actresses and singers from all ASEAN countries were chosen to spend five days in Sabah to discover more about the State, as one of the most effective ways to promote it as a tourist destination.

Ending with a gala dinner held at the Magellan Sutera Harbour here on Wednesday night, the trip had left a good impression on national and foreign tourists alike.

Malaysian singer, Kaka Azraff, said that even though Sabah is part of her own country, she never knew that there was so much to discover.

“These five days in Sabah have been very interesting and filled with culture, but five days were too short because speaking as a Malaysian, you need more time to explore more of Sabah.

“We went to Mari-Mari Cultural Village and Kiulu River, and even though it was only two places, I was already so impressed by all the beauty,” she said.

Kaka added that she was already planning to return to the State with her friends, after the experience that she had.

“I love Sabah so much. I love and admire all the culture, and Sabahans are very warm and welcoming, so it’s very good to be here,” she said.

Another participant of the tour, Thai actress and model, Frung, also plans to return to Sabah for scuba diving.

“We went to Manukan Island and the sea is very clear, and the food here is also very delicious.

“Over the last few days that I was in Sabah, I think that Sabah is a very nice place. At first I didn’t know about Sabah. I didn’t even know that there was a place called Sabah, but when I came here, I think it’s very beautiful,” she said.

Earlier, Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun expressed gratitude on behalf of the State government to the visitors for choosing Sabah.

“We are very fortunate because I believe that just like in your country, we have good and friendly people in this part of Malaysia.

“We are gathered here not so much because there is an event. The significance of our gathering here is because we need to consider ourselves as just ASEANs and not Malaysians or Indonesians or Thais.

“We may come from different countries, but we are bound by the same destiny, and our destiny is the ASEAN destiny,” he said in his opening address.

Masidi further said that the tourism industry stands to reap many benefits if ASEAN countries work in tandem, adding that it is big enough for everyone to make profit.

“There is so much that we can do when we are together. There are so many benefits, especially in terms of tourism when we decide to work hand in hand.

“ASEAN is currently the leading part of the world with a very vibrant tourism industry. Your presence here would obviously give us the confidence and make us realise that working together is the way forward for ASEAN countries to move in the tourism industry,” he said.

He also added humorously that actors and actresses should consider filming bits of their next project in Sabah, while singers can find inspiration for new music at the foot of Mount Kinabalu.