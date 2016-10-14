Association makes maiden entry into cooperatives sector

BINTULU: Sarawak Dayak Oil Palm Planters Association (Doppa) has embarked into the cooperatives sector with the inaugural annual general meeting of Koperasi Doppa (Kodoppa) and election of the first board members of the cooperative society here last weekend.

It has set an ambitious target of being directly involved in the oil palm industry, from provision of agricultural inputs then to operation of fresh fruit bunch centres and finally to operating its own mill.

According to Doppa secretary Incham Serdim, Tohit Nyagam was appointed as chairman, with Bunie Japah and Dan Giang as secretary and treasurer respectively of the 15-member board.

He said Kodoppa’s office will be in Kuching.

The AGM last Saturday was attended by over 50 Doppa members. They were earlier briefed by Richard Tegang, Kuching Division senior officer for Economic Affairs of Malaysian Cooperatives Commission on the formation of cooperatives.

Earlier at its extraordinary general meeting (EGM), Doppa resolved to change the earlier name of Kopdoppa to Kodoppa which would be less of a tongue-twister.

Richard, who helped to form the cooperative, said membership of the cooperative is only open to Doppa members.

According to the association, the cooperative will enable members to participate in oil palm-related business such as operating the collection centres, trading in fertilisers and chemicals and providing transport services.

To be a member of Kodoppa one needs to pay an entrance fee of RM50 and make a minimum share subscription of RM500.

DOPPA president Dr Richard Mani Banda, in his closing speech, said the first task for the Kodoppa board is to apply for a licence from Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) to operate a collection centre to buy, handle, transport and sell

oil palm fresh fruit bunches (FFB).

Kodoppa aims to be among the top of the over 900 cooperative societies in Sarawak.

For further information, contact Doppa secretary Incham Serdin at 019-8853914, or Kodoppa secretary Bunie Japah at 019-8894905.