‘Bahasa Malaysia remains as state’s official language’

KUCHING: Sarawak will not neglect the usage of Bahasa Malaysia as its official language despite announcing English as the other recognised official language for the state recently.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg, although English is now one of the state’s official languages, Bahasa Malaysia is the identity and pride of the country and Sarawakians should realise the importance of the language too.

Stating that Bahasa Malaysia has the potential to be an international language due to its evolving nature like English, he also said all Malaysians, including Sarawakians, have the responsibility to use it as a language of administration.

One of the ways he suggested to make Bahasa Malaysia an international language was to produce more scholars proficient in the language to attract learners from other countries.

“Languages such as English, Chinese or even Japanese are internationally recognised because many who desired education went to the country where these languages originate to obtain knowledge. That was the case with the Arab language especially during the Middle Ages, when many went to the Middle East to seek knowledge from Arabian scholars, learn Arabic and help spread the language worldwide,” he added.

Another way to make Bahasa Malaysia an international language, he suggested, was to strengthen the country’s economy to attract outsiders to work and do business in the country and use the language as a communication tool.

The minister encouraged Sarawakians to be proficient in both Bahasa Malaysia and English.

“Being proficient in both Bahasa Malaysia and English will only help give Sarawakians more opportunities both locally and abroad. With English, Sarawak has the ticket to compete globally but with Bahasa Malaysia, Sarawakians can maintain their identity as Malaysians, which is equally important,” he said.

He also reminded Sarawakians that in this modern era, they also need to learn another language, which is the language of the digital world and technology.

“This language is also vital for one to survive nowadays. If we are not tech-savvy, we won’t make it anywhere nowadays,” he commented.