Chairman: Litterbugs a headache for MPP

KUCHING: The Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) is facing an uphill battle cleaning up after litterbugs.

MPP chairman Lo Khere Chiang said the council has been forced to spend more time and resources to clean up affected areas under its jurisdiction.

“Littering is becoming a challenging issue in the city, especially in areas under the local council. We are spending more and more time and resources to sweep and clean the affected areas. The environmental impact caused by littering is accumulative. It does not only tarnish the beautiful landscape but it can lead to public health issues as it accumulates over time,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“I urge the public to refrain from littering, especially in public spaces or even tossing litter out of their moving vehicles. Let’s collectively be responsible and conscious of the way we dispose of litter. Find a bin and put the litter into the bin. Every small action will make a huge difference to our environment and health in general.”

Meanwhile, Trienekens senior manager (logistics and services) Sarius Lee said rubbish bins, especially communal ones, are often misused.

“While there is still space inside the bin, some residents prefer to leave their garbage bag outside of the bin or hung at the house fence or gate. This attracts stray animals or pests and the bags are often forced open, causing spillage. Smaller, light pieces of waste get blown or carried away by the wind or stray animals, causing it to scatter and dirty the surrounding location,” he explained.

He said while the company makes every effort to deliver efficient services to all areas, public cooperation is necessary when it comes to looking after rubbish bins and not littering or dumping waste indiscriminately.

For more information about waste management services provided by Trienekens, call the hotline on 082-612300 or report illegal dumping to MPP on 082-615566.