Chong: Fadillah should be held accountable for hospital delay

KUCHING: Bandar Kuching MP Chong Chieng Jen says Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof should be held accountable for the ‘gross delay’ of Petra Jaya Hospital project.

Chong, also state DAP chairman and Kota Sentosa assemblyman, said the minister publicly announced in February that the project was ‘progressing smoothly’.

“How can a project which was ‘progressing smoothly’ in February becomes 36 per cent behind schedule eight months later in October of the same year?

“The only plausible conclusion one can have about Fadillah’s ‘progressing smoothly’ statement is either he did not know the work under his ministry or he was trying to cover up for the contractor at the time when he made the statement,” he said in a statement received here yesterday.

Chong reiterated that the minister should be held accountable for not addressing the problem earlier, thus allowing the delay of 36 per cent behind schedule.

“In fact, the project was supposed to be completed in November this year, but due to the 36 per cent behind schedule, its completion date is now tentatively delayed till June, 2017.

“Whether it will be completed in June 2017 is still a big question mark. Meanwhile, we are all put to great inconvenience and deprived of the service of a new hospital as promised by the government.”

Given the excessive amount approved and awarded for the hospital project, he said the contractor, Zecon Berhad, should complete the project ahead of schedule instead of 36 per cent behind schedule.

He recalled that in 2010, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a directive on the benchmark construction costs of government hospitals which was fixed at RM500,000 per bed, inclusive of medical equipment.

The proposed Petra Jaya Hospital, he said, was a 300-bed hospital and the awarded construction costs to Zecon was RM495 million, which was RM345 million (or 230 per cent) above the benchmark costs set by the Prime Minister’s Office.

“The said the contract was awarded in 2013, only three years after the benchmark was set. In three years’ time, inflation couldn’t be so high as to increase the costs of construction by 230 per cent.

“Therefore, not only must Fadillah be held accountable for the delay of the said project, but MACC should also carry out an investigation on the 230 per cent costs over-blown of the Petra Jaya Hospital project. This is especially so given the recent shocking revelation of the record-setting corruption case in Sabah.”

On Wednesday, state Health Department director Dr Jamilah Hashim told reporters that ‘the contractor requested for an extension of time due to insufficient workers to carry out construction work’.

As a result, the proposed Petra Jaya Hospital would not be ready next month as scheduled. As of Wednesday, the project was only 64 per cent completed.