Clinton leads Trump by seven points: poll

WASHINGTON: Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, is leading Donald Trump by seven points, according to a latest national opinion poll conducted by a media outlet seen friendly to the Republican leader.

“Clinton receives 45 per cent to Trump’s 38 per cent. Libertarian Gary Johnson is at seven per cent and Green Party candidate Jill Stein gets three per cent,” Fox news said in its latest poll, Thursday, The Press Trust of India (PTI) reports.

The TV channel is seen friendly to the Republican leader.

Last week, Clinton was up by two points in the four-way contest (44-42 per cent).

“In the two-way match-up, it’s Clinton over Trump by eight (49-41 per cent). She had a four-point edge a week ago (48-44 per cent, Oct 3-6). Clinton’s lead is outside the poll’s margin of sampling error in both the two-way and four-way contests,” the news channel had said, as quoted by PTI.

After the surfacing of a decade-old video surfaced in which Trump is seen making lewd remarks about women, Clinton’s lead over the reality TV star has increased.

RealClearPolitics, which keeps tracks of all major polls, said on an average, Clinton is now leading Trump by 6.7 percentage points.

According to some other polls, Clinton is ahead of Trump in some of the key battleground States like North Carolina and Florida. They are in a virtual tie in Ohio. – Bernama