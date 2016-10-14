CM to receive Melaka award

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem will be among 11 recipients of the Darjah Gemilang Seri Melaka (DGSM), which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri’ in conjunction with the 78th birthday of the Melaka Head of State Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob.

Awards will be presented to a total of 923 recipients during three sessions – tomorrow (Oct 15), Sunday (Oct 16) and on Nov 19.

Heading the list is Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron, who will receive the Darjah Utama Negeri Melaka (DUNM), which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri Utama’.

Other DGSM recipients include Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa, Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi, Melaka State Secretary Datuk Naim Abu Bakar, Chief of the Navy Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin, Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to South African Countries Prof Emeritus Tan Sri Dr Lim Kok Wing and Jasin MP Datuk Ahmad Hamzah.

Also to receive the DGSM are Melaka Public Works and Utilities Exco Datuk Abdul Ghafaar Atan, Concord Alliance Sdn Bhd executive chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hussin Abd Hamid, Tanjung Offshore Bhd deputy executive chairman Tan Sri Tan Kean Soon and another recipient to be announced later. — Bernama