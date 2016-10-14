Dr Rundi leads group to attend international water congress

KUCHING: Public Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom is leading a state delegation to the World Water Congress and Exhibition (WWCE) 2016 at Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre from Oct 9-14.

The international conference in Brisbane, Australia is an opportunity for the Sarawak delegation to interact with other government delegations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), customers and the public to learn more about methodologies, policies and cooperation needed to love, care for and keep water clean, according to a press statement.

The delegation also intends to learn more about new technology for monitoring water leakages and state-of-the-art systems for supplying clean, fresh water to rural areas apart from studying ways to cost-efficiently upgrade existing water piping without having to revamp the current system.

They also want to share their experience with others.

The group’s focus will be to look into methods that suit Sarawak’s situation.

Accompanying Dr Rundi are Assistant Minister for Public Utilities (Water Supply) Datuk Roland Sagah, Assistant Minister for Public Utilities (Electricity and Telecommunications) Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Assistant Minister for Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh and other senior government officials.

“This annual international water conference is a platform for stakeholders and industry players to share views and best practices apart from introducing new technology for water sustainability and for the supply of clean water to the public.

“Water is a very precious commodity and as every human being needs it, the world is conserving water,” said Dr Rundi.

The WWCE is organised by the International Water Association every two years and attracts international water regulators, professionals, and manufacturers.

“The WWCE presents a valuable and unique opportunity for the Ministry of Public Utilities and water supply agencies in Sarawak to update themselves on the latest technology and learn about solutions to key water issues and problems which may be applicable in the State from the world’s leading experts,” said Dr Rundi.

“It is noted that one of the 17 sustainable development goals of the United Nations is safe water and sanitation for all by 2030 which is also one of our State’s targets for developed nation status,” he added.

The WWCE has provided fresh insights on topics of relevance to Sarawak which includes rainwater harvesting, simple filtration technology to produce clean water for rural applications, use of groundwater resources in water scarce countries, regulation and governance of water resources and water supply, reduction of non-revenue losses and the latest technology on leak detection and integrated water resource management.

The conference has also showcased examples of cleaning up polluted river systems through integrated water resource management which are now implemented in many developed countries, Dr Rundi said.