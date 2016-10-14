Entulu, Salang to lock horns at PRS 14th TDC

KUCHING: The contest for Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) deputy president is on after none of the two nominees for the post withdrew when the deadline closed end of last month.

According to PRS election committee secretary Edward Kurik, both candidates — Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum and Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun — did not withdraw their nomination by the deadline on Sept 30.

“Yes…there will be a contest for the deputy president post, and it will be a straight fight between Salang (Datuk Joseph Salang) and Entulu (Datuk Joseph Entulu) after both of them did not withdraw,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Entulu is the incumbent deputy president while Salang is a former deputy federal minister. They will lock horns during the PRS 14th triennial delegates conference (TDC) from Oct 21 to 23 in Bintulu.

Apart from the post of deputy president, other posts that will be contested are the five slots for the vice president post, for which the committee has received 10 nominations.

The uncontested posts are the president, youth and women chief, deputy and vice women chief.

The TDC will be attended by 635 delegates — 346 from the main body, 125 from the youth wing and 164 from the women’s wing.