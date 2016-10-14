Sarawak 

Express bus rams into garbage truck

The badly damaged front portion of the express bus.

BINTANGOR: Passengers of an express bus had a scare when the vehicle rammed into the back of a garbage truck at Kelupu Road, some 10km from here on Wednesday.

An eyewitness said the impact of the accident caused the rubbish truck to run off the road and land on its side on the road shoulder.

While the drivers of both vehicles suffered minor injuries, all 42 express bus passengers and three rubbish collectors escaped unscathed in the 9.20pm incident.

The Bintangor Fire Station received a call at 9.22pm and sent a team of firefighters to the scene.

They helped to clear the smashed windscreen and front bumper of the bus from the road to ensure the safety of road users.

