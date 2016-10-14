Fire-stations, MASwings flight frequency among Budget 2017 wishlists

MIRI: The Federation of Orang Ulu Sarawak Malaysia (Forum) has proposed the federal goverment build more fire stations in rural areas when tabling Budget 2017 next week.

Its president, Antonio Kahti Galis said in northern Sarawak’s Miri and Limbang, the need for more fire stations was urgent, especially in rural areas due to geographical challenges.

“We are hoping for more improvement in basic facilities at rural areas, including the setting up of more fire stations,” he told Bernama here yesterday.

Forum comprises nine associations representing Lun Bawang, Kenyah, Kelabit, Lakiput, Saban, Berawan, Kayan, Bisaya and Penan communities mostly residing in northern Sarawak (Miri and Limbang).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who is also finance minister will table Budget 2017 on Oct 21.

Besides fire stations, Antonio, who is also Sarawak Bisaya Association president said building new and improving the infrastructure of schools and clinics in rural areas should be priority under Budget 2017.

Meanwhile, State Legislative Assembly deputy speaker Datuk Gerawat Gala proposed that Rural Air Services (RAS) provider MASwings increase flight frequency and connectivity in northern Sarawak.

“Flight frequency should be increased in rural areas such as Mulu and Bario because at the moment, it quite limited,” said the Mulu state assemblyman, adding that flight connectivity was another issue which needed to be looked into. — Bernama