Five-year jail for having dangerous weapons

KUCHING: A man was sentenced to five years in prison by the Sessions Court here yesterday for possessing dangerous weapons in a public place.

The accused, Goh Tiam Aik, was sentenced by Judge Timothy Finlayson Joel after he pleaded guilty to the charge framed against him under Section 6(1) of the Corrosives and Explosive Substances and Offensives Weapons Act 1958.

Goh, 39, admitted to have in his possession three pairs of modified scissors when police arrested him in front of a shopping mall at Jalan Song around midnight on July 19. The police also seized from him a spanner and pliers.

His custodial sentence was ordered to take effect immediately after the sentencing.

In a separate court, a youth was sentenced to a total of eight weeks in prison by a Magistrates’ Court here for retaining a DVD player and disposing of an amplifier.

Awangku Mohd Rasyidin Awangku Kaharudin, 23, from Kampung Tabuan Ulu appeared before Magistrate Portia Tham Ong Leng who ordered his custodial sentence to run from the date of his arrest.

Awangku Mohd has been remanded for four months since June.

He admitted to having retained a DVD player in his house when he was arrested at 3.14pm on June 14 and was sentenced to four weeks in prison after being convicted under Section 411 of the Penal Code.

For the second charge framed under Section 414 of the Penal Coce, he was sentenced to eight weeks in prison for disposing of an amplifier at a shop along Jalan Rock on June 3.

The sentences were ordered to run concurrently.