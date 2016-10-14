High speed Wi-Fi facility at KKIA

KOTA KINABALU: Wi-Fi Hotspot kiosks have been set up at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA).

Sunner’s Kota Kinabalu branch manager Gary Cha told reporters during the launch of the high speed Wi-Fi hotspot kiosk yesterday that KKIA was the first spot in Sabah to offer the facility.

“It is the cheapest in the country and people can just tap and pay to start using the facility,” he said.

Gary added that the data transfer was unlimited and the price charged was merely RM1 per 30 minutes of connectivity to the internet.

“If you have any balance, you can carry it forward to other days as there are no deadlines. The speed is five mbps and can be used to connect to the internet using your electronic gadgets such as handphones, laptops and so on,” he said.

To use the service, users have to be within a 150-meter radius of the kiosk machines. A total of eight kiosks have been set up at KKIA to cater for the needs of patrons at the airport.

“Our plan is to install a total of 500 machines throughout Sabah,” he said.

The launch was officiated by Umno Economy and Entrepreneur Bureau for Kota Kinabalu chairperson Datuk Fatimah Shara Ahmad Noor who said the kiosks would benefit the people who were at KKIA, including travellers.

“They can use the service for a very minimal fee,” she said.

She added that with the facility in place, the standard of KKIA as an international airport is further elevated to be at par with other renowned airports in the world.