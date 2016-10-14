I will miss Laksa Sarawak, says outgoing SEB CEO

KUCHING: Outgoing Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) group chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Torstein Dale Sjotveit says of all the things that he has enjoyed throughout his stay in the state, he would probably miss ‘Laksa Sarawak’ the most.

The 61-year-old Norwegian, who came on board on Nov 1, 2009, said this during his farewell meeting with local media at Menara Sarawak Energy here yesterday.

He was responding to a question posed to him on the things that he loved about Sarawak the most.

“I had it when I first came here in 2009, and have been loving it since. Having been working overseas all these years, I can say that by far, Laksa Sarawak is incomparable with any other dish that I have ever tried. It truly is,” he said.

Sjotveit also expressed his appreciation to all Sarawakians, whom he described as ‘very lovely people’.

“Kudos to the SEB team for being so open and cooperative with me – I know there were times when I was really tough on you guys, but that was because I wanted things done. Thank you for being very accommodating.

“To the media, thank you for your fair and balanced coverage not only on the things that we have been and are doing, but also on what those who are opposed to SEB have to say.

“To all Sarawakians, my stay has been wonderful because of your friendliness and hospitality. They may not agree with me on some things, but they remain friendly – even the Immigration officers were so nice when I first arrived here.”

Sjotveit, who has a civil engineering background, was president and CEO of Europe’s largest shipbuilding group STX Europe AS prior to joining SEB. He gained 27 years’ worth of experience working for Norsk Hydro, where he held several senior executive positions across the oil and gas, polymers and petrochemicals, aluminium and international business development sectors, including a six-year stint in West Africa.

His final position in Norsk Hydro was as president of aluminium metal division where he led operations across 13 countries and 5,000 employees.

Following the expiry of his contract with SEB at the end of this month, Sjotveit will be succeeded by Sharbini Suhaili, 53, currently Petronas group vice president for health, safety, security and environment (HSSE).

Asked on his message for the new CEO, Sjotveit said he had full confidence in Sharbini in upholding the core objective of SEB, namely to provide reliable supply of clean and competitively-priced energy to support social development and progress of Sarawak as well as its partners across the region.

“SEB and I spent one-and-half years looking for the right man to take the helm, and I believe Sharbini is that man. My hope is for him to look into the things that SEB has done so far, improve on the good ones and do away with the bad. With Sharbini’s experience in Petronas, I believe he will lead SEB in the right direction,” he said.

On his future undertakings, Sjotveit said he would gradually make his way into retirement by doing some advisory and consultation jobs in between. However, his top priority now is his family.

“I have been away from my family for about 13 years. Seriously, I don’t want them to forget me!” he quipped. “I want to be in Oslo with my family, spending more time with them and catching up on what is going on with their lives.”

Sjotveit would also be looking forward to having a new member of his extended family soon.

“I was given the title ‘Datuk’ in Sarawak. Very soon, I will become ‘datuk’ (grandfather) again to my third grandchild – a girl. Hopefully, all will go well,” he said.