Sarawak 

Improved business at hawker centre

Chen Ai Shih, reporters@theborneopost.com
Dr Sim (fourth right, front row), Chan (fifth right, front row) and others giving the thumbs-up to the extended roof.

Dr Sim (fourth right, front row), Chan (fifth right, front row) and others giving the thumbs-up to the extended roof.

KUCHING: Business at the Hui Sing Hawker Centre here has improved after the popular food and drinks place was installed with an extended roof.

“This is Kuching South City Council (MBKS)’s initiative to improve the hawker centre. The place has become bright and airy after the installation of 44 fans and 88 lights,” said Minister of Local Government Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian at a ceremony to officiate the extended roof on Wednesday.

The project costing RM189,740 that was started in July was completed last month. The hawker centre also has wifi to enable patrons to go online.

Dr Sim said he hoped to see other hawker centres under MBKS have similar facilities to provide convenience and make them attractive to customers.

A delighted MBKS mayor Datuk James Chan who was present said: “The new minister (Datuk Dr) Sim cares. He is doing what he talks. He is improving people’s life at large not only the hawkers. He is professional in his approach and the council is motivated”.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of