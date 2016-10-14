Improved business at hawker centre

KUCHING: Business at the Hui Sing Hawker Centre here has improved after the popular food and drinks place was installed with an extended roof.

“This is Kuching South City Council (MBKS)’s initiative to improve the hawker centre. The place has become bright and airy after the installation of 44 fans and 88 lights,” said Minister of Local Government Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian at a ceremony to officiate the extended roof on Wednesday.

The project costing RM189,740 that was started in July was completed last month. The hawker centre also has wifi to enable patrons to go online.

Dr Sim said he hoped to see other hawker centres under MBKS have similar facilities to provide convenience and make them attractive to customers.

A delighted MBKS mayor Datuk James Chan who was present said: “The new minister (Datuk Dr) Sim cares. He is doing what he talks. He is improving people’s life at large not only the hawkers. He is professional in his approach and the council is motivated”.