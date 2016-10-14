Sarawak 

Indonesian dies after allegedly jumping from third floor

The building where the victim had jumped from.

MIRI: An Indonesian man, 26, died after he allegedly jumped from a rented room on the third floor of a building at Centrepoint here about 10.40pm Wednesday.

The man rented the room with a friend.

Members of the public who saw the incident contacted the police who rushed to the scene in minutes.

The victim’s face and head were covered in blood while both his wrists were broken.

Paramedics from Miri Hospital who were also called to the scene pronounced the victim dead at the scene due to his serious injuries.

The body was later sent to Miri Hospital for a post-mortem.

Miri police chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat confirmed the case and listed it as Sudden Death Report.

