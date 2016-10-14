Indonesian worker killed in collision

LUNDU: A foreign farmhand perished in a road accident here on Wednesday after his motorcycle slammed into an oncoming tractor.

The deceased, an Indonesian identified as 37-year-old Muhir, was riding along a straight road past Kampung Raso when he lost control of his machine and veered into the opposite lane before crashing into the side of the tractor.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy chief DSP Alexson Naga said Muhir, who is employed at a private farm, was killed on the spot as a result of the 7.45pm collision.

“Initial investigation at the scene found that the motorcycle was not fitted with any licence plates.

“The driver of the tractor, a 36-year-old Indonesian man who works at a Salcra plantation, was not hurt in the incident,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Traffic police personnel were present to document the scene of the fatal crash prior to transporting the body to Lundu District Hospital.