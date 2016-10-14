Sarawak 

Keep Tupong Youth Night Market peaceful, says rep

KUCHING: Actions will be taken against those who disrupt businesses at the N6 Tupong Youth Night Market in Metro City near here, especially those who use the platform to spread negative sentiments.

Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman said the night market had been gaining popularity particularly among crowds from Petra Jaya and surrounding areas and was becoming an attraction during weekdays and weekends.

“However, we strongly remind everyone not to use the place as a political path or to reach out and spread any ideology,” said Fazzrudin.

He was commenting on the selling of Bersih 5 T-shirts and distribution of Bersih 5 leaflets at the night market recently.

“I am for any effort to turn the night market for the better but we do not want any negative elements that might scare away customers or even put the market into the limelight for the wrong reason,” he added.

“While it is their right to distribute those leaflets, we do realise that Bersih programmes normally have the tendency to draw critics and issues, while it may not be caused by them, others will,” he stressed.

He hoped that everyone would continue making the place a safe and vibrant market.

