Kejari Kotabaru destroys 237,253 drugs

KOTABARU, South Kalimantan: The Kotabaru District Attorney (Kejari) together with the district administration team destroyed the evidence of 237,253 illegal drugs, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Head of the Kotabaru District Attorney Indah Laila here on Thursday said the evidence destroyed this time are the outcome of cases handled by the Kejari within three years.

Evidence related to UU.RI.No.36/2009 on Health of which 115,515 Zenith pills, 110,992 Dextrometophan pills, 10,246 THD, and 500 Carmoniphen pills with the number of cases of about 368.

Related to UU.RI.No.35/2009 on Narcotics, among them, 511 packs of sabu-sabu with the number of cases of about 186.

Various G-class drugs of them 657 Trihexyphendryl, 44 packs of Bima drugs contents of four, and 22 packs of medication contained eight pills.

A total of 794 drug-letter ID logo in blue, 70 white medicine logo ID, five Somedril, three boxes Berlosid drug, one box drug type Desta chlorpheniramine, one pill lakhsi ardelen 0.5 mg, single-chip seksgin 500 mg, three boxes of chloramphenicol, and four levo KB box.

Meanwhile, related to the Emergency Law No.12 / 1951, of whom 60 sharp weapons, and three firearms.

Related to Trade Act and minor criminal cases as well as local regulations, the team also destroyed liquor as much as 473 cans of beer, drinks whiskey types and kinds of tuak (traditional liquor).

In these activities, the prosecutors also destroyed counterfeit money of nominal value of Rp10,000, Rp 20,000 and Rp 50,000 from two cases.