Lim always on hand to help the poor

KUCHING: Volunteer social worker Lim Chee Haw wants the public to know that there are people out there who still care for the poor and needy.

He said his charity work knows no race or religion and he does it for everyone who needs his help.

A tireless man when it comes to doing charity work, Lim is often seen going around the Kuching, Samarahan and Serian divisions bringing relief to the poor and needy.

“Most of the people who come to me want to donate to the society due to obligations related to religion and I am doing it too (for the sake of religion). To distribute these donations by good Samaritans, I will look for those who truly deserve to be helped like the poor and needy members of society,” he said.

Most recently he was at Kampung Bogag, Bau to bring donated items to two elderly siblings, who have been depending on the pity of others to make ends meet.

Brothers Kudip and Ligey Ginjit are ridden by various illnesses. Living with their respective families, both of them do not have steady income.Lim brought to them items such as food stuffs which were donated by various good Samaritans and tenants of Wisma Saberkas.

The plight of the two brothers was reported to Lim by the Bau Women’s Association chairperson Ator Nadeng.

Apart from visiting Kampung Bogag, he presented donations of foodstuff to the Indian Association of Kuching (IAK) to be presented to poor and needy families during the association’s charity event tomorrow (Oct 15).

IAK treasurer P Subramaniam and secretary Vijaya Menon received the donations on the association’s behalf. The food items were donated by good Samaritans only known as Wee and family.

On another matter, Lim said he can also assist in helping non-Muslim poor families acquire coffins during their time of bereavement. The coffins were purchased through donations from good Samaritans.

More information can be obtained by calling Lim at 082-248153 or 016-8070388. Those who want to donate or give back to society can also contact him.

So far Lim has done more than 560 acts of charity ever since he started doing social work 10 years ago.