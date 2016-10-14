L&P Consultant Services to hold education exhibition Sunday

MIRI: L&P Consultant Services will be holding an education exhibition at Imperial Hotel, here on Oct 16 (Sunday).

This exhibition enables prospective students and their parents to better understand the various tertiary institutions’ curriculum, environment, scholarship, accommodation, tuition fees and living expenses, to name a few. Students will be provided first-hand information by participating institutions of higher learning as well as the wide range of courses offered.

All consultation and advice from the representatives of the respective institutions are free.

Among the participating institutions are Curtin University Sarawak, Riam Institute of Technology, Swinburne University of Technology, Taylor’s University/Taylor’s College, Sunway University/Sunway College, Sunway Le Cordon Bleu, International Medical University(IMU), IACT College, Brickfields Asia College, Help University, University of Southampton, University of Reading Malaysia Campus, KDU University College, Inti International University & Colleges, First City University College, PSB Academy(Singapore), SIM (Singapore), St Andrew Cambridge (UK) and other overseas institutions of higher learning.

SPM, STPM and A-Level school leavers as well as diploma and degree holders are encouraged to bring their forecast or actual results and other relevant documents for enrolment, and to find out about scholarships and early bird discounts.

L&P Consultant Services functions as representative of institutions of higher learning (local and overseas) to promote their courses and provide comprehensive advice to prospective students. It also assists in student’s application for admission to universities and colleges such as preparing applications forms, accommodation, and airport pick-up, visa and liaising with these universities on matters pertaining to their applications.

Other services offered by L&P Consultant Services are providing information with regard to the lifestyle, facilities, costs and courses at the universities.

For more Information, L&P Consultant Services is located at Lot 2929, First Floor, Faradale Shophouse, Jalan Bulan Sabit, Miri and can be contacted at 085-430908 (office) or 019-8678764 (Yii), 019-8852827 (Lim) or e-mail limpt11@hotmail.com.