Make ESSZone national security area – LKIM

LAHAD DATU: The Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) has suggested that the government make the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) as a national security area under the National Security Council (NSC) to further strengthen security control.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Dr Irmohizam Ibrahim, said through the enforcement, ESSZone would be monitored at certain times and the enforcement of security control could be implemented on a large scale.

He said this suggestion would also ensure the safety of fishermen at ESSZone as well as to serve as a message that Malaysia is serious in protecting the country and its people.

“I will also suggest that the government put the chairmen of fishermen associations as committee members in the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) so that information from the fishermen will be taken into account by ESSCom to further strengthen the security at ESSZone.

“I believe feedback from fishermen is important as lately fishermen have been targeted as kidnap victims,” he said, adding that increasing security control would relieve the fear and trauma faced by fishermen following the kidnapping incident.

Irmohizam, who is also the Kuala Selangor member of parliament, said he would put forward the proposal to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak as the National Security Council chairman, for consideration.

He viewed the proposal as being in line with efforts that needed to be undertaken to improve security in the ESSZone waters, especially in combating kidnapping by criminals from southern Philippines.

Irmohizam said fishermen in the ESSZone were currently always worried and traumatised when going out to sea to fish, but they had no choice as they had to earn a living.

He said there were about 9,600 fishermen in five districts in eastern Sabah, with Sandakan having the biggest number at 2,672, followed by Semporna (2,060) and Tawau (949).

Irmohizam also said he had received complaints from fishermen that they were burdened by the enforcement of the law that only boats equipped with the Automated Identification System (AIS) would be given permits in the curfew area.

He said the fishermen were complaining on the cost of installing the AIS and they appealed for the suspension of enforcement of the permit until they are supplied with the AIS.

“I hope the government will give priority to the fishermen in the east coast of Sabah to ease their burden and to ensure the fishery industry will not be affected as well as ensuring the safety of fishermen,” he added.