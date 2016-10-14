Malaysia a conducive conduit for regional power play

KUCHING: Ratings agency RAM Ratings believes that the power sector is instrumental to the economic development of Southeast Asia’s 5 largest economies – Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines – collectively known as the Asean-5 countries.

“Based on our analysis, the Asean-5’s electricity demand has been growing steadily, with a five-year cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8 per cent – largely driven by their robust economies, rapid industralisation and expanding population,” it said in a statement yesterday.

“Nevertheless, some member nations still face challenges in their efforts to close the supply-demand gap. Complicated bureaucracies and lengthy permit- and land-acquisition processes as well as a lack of long-term financing options have typically contributed to delays in power plant-ups.”

Given that power projects are usually highly capital-intensive with long gestation periods, RAM said bond and sukuk financing naturally fits the profile of this industry – a funding method that has been effectively employed in Malaysia.

“Malaysia’s expertise and favourable regulatory framework in Islamic finance are conducive to sukuk financing for the region’s infrastructure needs,” highlighted Foo Su Yin, chief executive officer of RAM Ratings.

The constant focus on cultivating a strong credit culture, enhancing transparency and greater efforts in framework harmonisation will encourage more cross-border investments in this region.

This comes as RAM yesterday published its Asean-5 Power Sectors report, presenting a comparison of the similarities and differences among the Asean-5’s power sectors vis-à-vis access to electrification, the level of government involvement, energy mix and funding. We also see great potential in the renewable-energy sector, and published our methodology on Rating Considerations for Renewable-Energy Projects in August.

RAM observes a strong government presence in the Asean-5 power sectors while private participation has generally played a key role in electricity generation, contributing to more than half of these countries’ aggregate installed capacity.

Although the power sectors of Singapore and the Philippines operate under liberalised and market-driven regimes, those of Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand benefit from substantial government subsidies.

“Subsidy reform is a common theme among the Asean-5, through which these governments are moving towards deregulating electricity tariffs in the long run,” observes Chong Van Nee, Co-Head of Infrastructure and Utilities Ratings.

With the exception of Singapore, we expect coal to feature prominently as a dominant source of fuel for the other Asean-5 countries given the abundance of this commodity in the region (particularly Indonesia), its cost advantage and increasingly more efficient coal-fired power plants.

Moving forward, as the Asean-5 members strive to overcome the challenge of having to economically and sustainably meet rising energy demand, greater integration among the energy markets could help enhance energy security and encourage more efficient utilisation of the region’s resources.