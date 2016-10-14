Malaysia successfully implements 830 PPP projects to date

Ali Hamsa gives a speech at the CEO Faculty Programme on “Transformation Towards National Development” at Universiti Putra Malaysia yesterday. — Bernama photo

SERDANG: Malaysia has successfully implemented 830 Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects as of August this year, said Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa.

He said PPP, a smart partership between the government and private sector for the purpose of providing public infrastructure, community facilities and related services, had saved a total of RM222.9 billion, namely in capital expenditure of RM207.15 billion and operating expenditure of RM9.25 billion.

The total proceeds from the sale of government equities and assets were at RM6.5 billion, he added.

“In this process, the civil service becomes leaner,” he said at the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faculty Programme on “Transformation Towards National Development” at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) yesterday.

Also present were Higher Education Ministry Secretary-General, Tan Sri Dr Noorul Ainur Mohd Nur and UPM Vice-Chancellor, Professor Datin Paduka Dr Aini Ideris.

PPP is one of the strategies promoted under the New Economic Model introduced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Examples of successful PPP projects in the country are the 36 toll highways, privatisation of government office buildings in Putrajaya and 12 MARA University of Technology branch campuses in the country.

Ali said PPP could deliver value for money by harnessing the private sector expertise in combining the design and operation of an asset and providing services in a more efficient manner compared to traditional forms of procurement.

On the 2017 Budget, Ali is optimistic that it would reveal new initiatives and programmes that support national growth and bring Malaysia closer to becoming a high-income economy. — Bernama