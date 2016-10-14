Sarawak 

Man detained for alleged possession of Syabu, gun

MIRI: Police arrested a 40-year-old man on Wednesday for alleged possession of dadah and a homemade gun at a house in Kampung Pejuang Kelulit, Bekenu.

In the 11am ambush of the house, the suspect, a local was nabbed.

Found in his possession were a straw tube and five transparent packets of a small amount of drug, suspected to be syabu.

On further checking, police also found a homemade gun and 20 ammunitions in the house.

Miri police chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat confirmed the arrest and revealed that they were investigating the case under Sections 39A (1) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 and Section 15(1)(a) of the same act for drug possession.

Police will also investigate the suspect under Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1960 for possession of the homemade gun.

