Man nabbed for suspected involvement in house break-ins

BINTULU: A 35-year-old unemployed man who hailed from Perak was detained by police for suspected involvement in a series of house breaking cases in Bintulu.

Bintulu police chief Superintendent Zailanni Amit said a police team caught the man in front of a premises at Taman Li Hua around 5.10pm on Oct 11.

Police seized a car, car key, a laptop, charger and camera from the suspect.

Zailanni said further interrogation of the suspect led his men to the suspect’s house at Happy Garden on Oct 12.

Among the stolen items found and seized from the suspect’s house during the 1pm raid were a watch (Swatch), wallet (Fossil), Samsung television, a blender, a bag (tulipware), perfume (Polo), cold powder (Jerslin), pearl necklace and a hard disk.

The suspect is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code for three housebreaking cases and is remanded until Oct 15.