Masa hosts pre-state budget forum

KUCHING: A forum for the gathering of input, ideas and feedback from different groups and sectors in Sarawak was held Wednesday in the run-up to the tabling of State Budget 2017 at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting from Nov 21 to 30.

Several salient points were raised by both panellists and members of the audience at the forum hosted by Institute of Management Sarawak (Masa).

According to a statement from Masa, these salient points will be forwarded to the relevant authorities in the State for further or necessary action.

State expenditure should be focussed on investment that will produce or help produce things people need such as goods, medication, scholarships, water, electricity, education and not on ceremonies, according to one of the salient points raised and discussed Wednesday.

There were also suggestions on utilisation of the surplus in the State Reserve for social development; simplifying government procedures in dealing with the private sector on top of creating more business opportunities; and to improve the State’s revenue, considering some percentage of the GST to be ploughed back to the State.

Another point raised was for Sarawak to become an outsource centre for digital and IT business, and for the State to quicken overall development, infrastructure like roads and ports must be improved.

Some recommended that the state Agriculture Department be transformed to help farmers in need through the implementation of more strategic efforts and that its extension service be revived.

Other points raised concerned government’s delivery system which needed to be stepped up and salaries of workers which needed to be reviewed, commensurate with productivity.

Also discussed at the forum were issues surrounding Article 11 of 18-Point Agreement where another taxation system for the State may be the resolution to improve its revenue.

The capability of the implementing agencies was questioned.

Masa said the forum effectively served as a platform for practitioners, policy makers and general public to interact and exchange viewpoints.

Around 50 people attended the forum. Among those present were Masa president Datuk Amar Hamid Bugo, Sarawak Business Federation president Datuk Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg and Dayak Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum.