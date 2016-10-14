Masidi urges locals to change mindset, attitude towards work

KOTA KINABALU: To curb the influx of foreign workers, locals must first change their attitude towards work, said Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

One of the main reasons more foreigners are employed to fill job descriptions such as labourers and farm workers is that Malaysians are not ready to grab those opportunities, he said.

“We hear many complaints about the influx of foreign workers, but why do they come? They come because of economic opportunities. Why are there available economic opportunities? Because our people are not ready to grab those opportunities.

“These foreigners come to work here because our own people do not want to do those jobs. I know a lot of you are sensitive about this, but this is a fact.”

He said this to students in a public talk session during a working visit to the Sabah Skills and Technology Centre (SSTC) here yesterday.

Masidi also urged students not to be ashamed or embarrassed to do labour work, because it is that mindset that is contributing to the overflow of foreigners coming to work in our country.

Earlier, the minister shared with students how he managed to overcome the trials and tribulations of his life to get to where he is today. In recounting his journey, he also reminded them that they are capable of attaining success, if only they put in the effort required.

“I’ve worked as a labourer and a salesman before, and I was not ashamed of it. Don’t feel ashamed because you are poor. Instead, you should feel ashamed if you don’t do anything to get yourself out of poverty. That should be the motto of your life.

“It’s okay to be poor, but it’s not okay to just sit down and do nothing about yourself. That is the difference between successful people and people who will never succeed,” he said.

In encouraging the students to reach their full potential, Masidi also said that they should set achievable goals and targets so that they have something to strive for.

“Ask yourself this: where do you see yourself in five to 15 years? Answer that question carefully, because that will give you your direction in life. While it is true that our fate is pre-ordained, it is up to us how we handle and manage ourselves,” he said.